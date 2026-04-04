Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a spectacular return, scoring twice to help Al-Nassr win against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League after a month-long injury.
The Portugal star was coming back from a hamstring injury, which he sustained in late February and travelled to Spain for treatment.
During his recovery period, Ronaldo missed two league games and Portugal's international friendlies against Mexico and the US.
The 41-year-old Portugal forward struck twice in the second half to reach 23 goals in the same number of league games for his club this season.
Following the win, Ronaldo marked the win with a celebratory Instagram update, as he posted a carousel of clicks from the match with the caption, noting, "It’s good to be back. We move forward together!"
Ronaldo converted a 56th-minute penalty to restore his side's lead after the visitors equalised, before he and forward Sadio Mane both scored their second goals to seal victory.
A 13th consecutive league win for Al-Nassr extended their lead at the top of the table to six points over second-placed Al-Hilal, who play Al-Taawoun on Saturday.