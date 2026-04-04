News
News

Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break

The Portuguese football legend helped Al Nassr win 2-5 against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break
Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return, scores twice after injury break

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a spectacular return, scoring twice to help Al-Nassr win against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League after a month-long injury.

The Portugal star was coming back from a hamstring injury, which he sustained in late February and travelled to Spain for treatment.

During his recovery period, Ronaldo missed two league games and Portugal's international friendlies against Mexico and the US.

The 41-year-old Portugal forward struck twice in the second half to reach 23 goals in the same number of league games for his club this season.

Following the win, Ronaldo marked the win with a celebratory Instagram update, as he posted a carousel of clicks from the match with the caption, noting, "It’s good to be back. We move forward together!"


Ronaldo converted a 56th-minute penalty to restore his side's lead after the visitors equalised, before he and forward Sadio Mane both scored their second goals to seal victory.

A 13th consecutive league win for Al-Nassr extended their lead at the top of the table to six points over second-placed Al-Hilal, who play Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder targers Anthony Joshua after London win: 'let's do it'
Deontay Wilder targers Anthony Joshua after London win: 'let's do it'
Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement
Tiger Woods' seat at Masters dinner to remain vacant after break announcement
Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss
Top free Poki games of April 2026 you shouldn't miss
F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons'
F1 drivers tease Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian romance: 'Keeping up with the Hamiltons'
Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds
Hearthstone update 35.0.3: Latest changes to cards and battlegrounds
Cooper Flagg scores career-high 51 points, makes NBA history
Cooper Flagg scores career-high 51 points, makes NBA history
Luka Doncic ruled out for rest of NBA season with hamstring strain
Luka Doncic ruled out for rest of NBA season with hamstring strain
State of Decay 3 confirmed, playtest announced: Everything you must know
State of Decay 3 confirmed, playtest announced: Everything you must know
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in LEGO’s World Cup edition
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in LEGO’s World Cup edition
FIFA World Cup 2026: Last chance for fans to Buy Tickets
FIFA World Cup 2026: Last chance for fans to Buy Tickets
PlayStation Plus free games for April 2026 announced
PlayStation Plus free games for April 2026 announced
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Ryder Cup captain role in 2027
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Ryder Cup captain role in 2027

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
8 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
10 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago