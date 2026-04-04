Raging wildfire in Southern California triggers evacuations

A smoky and fast-growing wildfire in Southern California has triggered multiple evacuation orders and warnings.
The Springs Fire broke out at around 11 a.m. Friday, and by the evening, it had grown to about 5.47 square miles; however, it was reported that fire crews are containing the blaze.
Furthermore, the cause of the fire is under investigation, and it was not reported exactly how many households are under evacuation orders.
As reported by The Independent, the fire was burning in a populated part of Riverside County, in a recreational area near the city of Moreno Valley, which has a population of around 200,000.
"It's windy out there," said Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in Riverside County.
Alex Izaguirre, a rep for Cal Fire Riverside County, said the wind is "spreading the smoke", which has spread fear in the residents of neighbouring cities who can see and smell the smoke.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys through Saturday afternoon, with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) expected.