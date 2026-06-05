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Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit

The Princess of Wales spoke emotionally about her cancer struggle while visiting a cancer centre

Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit
Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit 

Kate Middleton offered a rare personal update on her experience during cancer treatment while visiting a cancer center in Manchester.

During her visit at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust on June 4, the Princess of Wales spoke emotionally while meeting patient Claire Lorente and her family.

Lorente completed her breast cancer treatment on Thursday, as Princess Kate shared reflections on her own experience ahead of the 30-year-old’s bell-ringing milestone.

"Well done, you!" the Crown Princess of Britain told the patient as she wrapped her in a hug, in a video shared to Instagram by Hello! magazine.

Kate said it was an "amazing day" and turned to Lorente's partner.


"I know it's just as hard for families and loved ones," said Princess Kate.

She added, "I know how hard it was for the children and my parents. You go through it with them."

The mother-of-three also moved to greet Lorente's baby, telling the little one, "Isn't Mummy brave?"

To note, Princess Kate shares Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, with her husband, Prince William.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer following an abdominal surgery.

She said in September 2024 that she completed chemotherapy and shared in January 2025 that she was in remission; the form of cancer was never disclosed. 

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