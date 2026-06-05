Ned Jarrett, NASCAR legend dies at 93: Family reveals cause of death 

Ned Jarrett, the two-time NASCAR Grand National Series champion, has passed away at the age of 93.
One of the most beloved drivers, who bagged Cup Series championships in 1961 and 1965 and earned 50 victories before retiring, died on Thursday.
Jarrett was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2011.
In early Friday afternoon, Jarrett's family announced the passing of the legend in an emotional statement, reading, "With profound sadness, the family of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and radio/tv personality, Ned Jarrett, announces his passing on Thursday, June 4, 2026."
Revealing the cause of his death, the statement shared that Jarrett passed away of "natural causes at his home in Newton" surrounded by his family.
"While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for. Rest in Peace, Dad," the message added.
Reacting to the heartbreaking news, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said, "NASCAR and the NASCAR industry have lost one of our most accomplished and versatile contributors to NASCAR's remarkable history and one of our staunchest and most active ambassadors of all time."
"Along with many others, we at the NASCAR Hall of Fame have lost a cherished friend. Ned’s remarkable legacy and accomplishments in and for NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and the archives of the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever," the statement said.
Besides his accomplishments on the racetracks, Ned Jarrett became one of the sport's most recognisable voices throughout his work as a broadcaster.