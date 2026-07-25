Tyson Fury dominates Mariusz Wach in Thailand ahead of potential Anthony Joshua clash

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury scored a seventh-round technical knockout victory over Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in Pattaya, Thailand.
The untelevised bout took place in front of 1,500 spectators at the Max Muay Thai Stadium. Fury controlled the rhythm early, using his reach and movement to wear down his 46-year-old opponent until Wach retired on his stool after seven rounds.
A bizarre ring moment
Throughout the fight, Fury frequently switched stances between orthodox and southpaw to keep Wach off balance. During a clinch in the sixth round, Fury caught fans by surprise when he planted a quick kiss on Wach’s cheek.
Despite the lighthearted gesture, Fury immediately resumed his relentless attack and battered the Polish fighter into submission in the following round.
Eyes on Anthony Joshua
The victory marks Fury’s second win of 2026 as he continues his comeback following a 16-month layoff. The win sets the stage for a potential multi-million-dollar all-British blockbuster fight against rival Anthony Joshua.
Questioning whether Joshua would follow through with the match, Fury stated, “I got through my test. Let’s see if he gets through his test,” while adding, “I’m not convinced.”
What lies ahead
Joshua must first win his tune-up match against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia to keep the showdown on track. Refusing to travel to Saudi Arabia to confront Joshua in person, Fury insisted, “When it comes to that next fight, whoever it might be, I’ll be ready and sharp.” Promoters now hope to finalize terms for the long-awaited fight later this year.