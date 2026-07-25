LeBron James signs deal with Philadelphia 76ers for final NBA chapter

NBA superstar LeBron James is officially heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 41-year-old icon signed a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, ending his eight-season run with Los Angeles Lakers. This stunning free-agency choice marks the start of his 24th season in the league.
Chasing another championship
After considering retirement, James shared his motivation on social media. He revealed that “I still truly love this game and I have more to give,” while adding, “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money.” His main goal remains winning one more ring before stepping away for good.
Joining a stacked roster
The 76ers built a powerful roster this offseason by trading for All-Star Jaylen Brown. James will now line up alongside Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.
This impressive lineup made Philadelphia the ultimate destination over other interested teams like Cleveland, Miami and Golden State.
Ending the title drought
Philadelphia has not won an NBA championship since 1983. James expressed his excitement for the challenge, posting:
“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”
A historic last chapter
Fans in the City of Brotherly Love were thrilled to welcome the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. As James prepares for this final chapter, basketball fans everywhere are eager to see if he can deliver one last title to his historic career.