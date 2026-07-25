UFC Abu Dhabi fight cancellation: Islam Dulatov pulls out vs Wellington Turman after hospitalization

UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi faced a major last-minute change after welterweight fighter Islam Dulatov was forced to pull out of his scheduled match due to a sudden illness.
Dulatov was set to face Wellington Turman on the main card at the Etihad Arena before health complications forced him to step aside.
Official statement from UFC
UFC officials confirmed the match cancellation just hours before the event started. In a brief official announcement, the promotion stated:
“Due to illness, Islam Dulatov is out of his welterweight bout against Wellington Turman. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from tonight’s main card.”
Dulatov admitted to hospital
Dulatov’s management team shared further updates regarding his health condition on social media, revealing that he required urgent medical care. His team explained, “Last night, Islam was admitted to hospital due to an infection and spent several hours receiving medical treatment.”
They added, “Despite every effort to keep the fight on, the decision was made together with the UFC to withdraw him from the bout in the interest of his health and well-being.”
Focus shifts to full recovery
Medical care remains the immediate focus for the 27-year-old fighter before he addresses the public directly. His team emphasized, “Right now, the only priority is for Islam to make a full recovery. He will personally address everyone with a statement as soon as he is able.”
Apology to supporting fans
Expressing sincere regret for missing the match, Dulatov’s team issued a message to his supporters: “We are truly sorry, especially for all the fans who were looking forward to this fight and have supported Islam every step of the way.”
They closed by promising that “Islam will use this time to recover completely and will come back stronger than ever.”