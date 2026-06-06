D-Day 82nd anniversary: 98 new names added to British Normandy memorial

On June 6, 2026, the world observed the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, a pivotal moment in history that helped liberate Europe from Nazi occupation.
This year, the solemn commemorations in France were made even more significant by a special addition to the British Normandy Memorial.
Nearly 100 individuals who were previously missing from the official record have now been honored.
Careful research by the Normandy Memorial Trust identified 98 “lost” names from the British Roll of Honour for the Battle of Normandy.
These names, which include a Belgian army officer and a United States Naval Reserve pilot who served under the British command, have been engraved on an “Addenda” panel at the memorial.
These individual now join the 22,442 names already inscribed on the monument. As the number of surviving veterans dwindles, these acts of remembrance remain vital.
Organizers emphasize that the site is the only memorial in Normandy that lists all the names of the British military personnel who died during the campaign.
Officials noted that “the 82nd anniversary could be one of the last times a substantial group of veterans will participate” making this year’s reflection on peace, liberty and sacrifice particularly emotional for all those in attendance.