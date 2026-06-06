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Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes

IRGC stated it has stopped an oil tanker trying to escape the Strait of Hormuz after warning four vessels

Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes
Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes

Iran escalated regional tensions by launching several missiles and drones toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US strikes hit communications and radar-related sites associated with Iranian forces.

As per US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces successfully intercepted some Iranian missiles and drones aimed at the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf states, with no reported US casualties.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated it has stopped an oil tanker trying to escape the Strait of Hormuz after warning four vessels, while claiming it targeted the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. CENTCOM refused reports that the Fifth Fleet headquarters sustained damage.

Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes

Kuwait stated falling missile and drone debris caused two fires, while Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned the attacks as violations of sovereignty and threats to regional stability.

The country further described the strikes as an intense escalation and reserved the right to take measures to protect its territory.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain stalled. The US President Donald Trump stated Iran has “no choice” but to strike a deal, while Iranian officials insisted any deal must include the launch of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US blockade.

Moreover, the UN nuclear watchdog renewed calls for Iran to clarify the status of its enriched uranium stockpile and restore full inspections of its nuclear facilities.

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