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Ariana Grande breaks down in tears as she marks epic return with Eternal Sunshine Tour

The 'Side to Side' hitmaker began her epic musical run, 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' over the weekend

Ariana Grande breaks down in tears as she marks epic return with Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande breaks down in tears as she marks epic return with Eternal Sunshine Tour 

Ariana Grande has made a record-breaking return to live musical shows as she kicked off her much-awaited Eternal Sunshine Tour. 

The popular American singer opened her live musical show at the Oakland Arena in California on Saturday, June 6th, 2026.

Ariana, 32, was visibly moved in tears as she emotionally thanked fans for coming to the first show, marking the epic opening of her musical tour.

"Thank you so much, I have missed you, it's been seven years, thank you so much for being here," the singer-turned-actress noted while the crowd cheered in the background.

She also recreated her iconic supernatural moment, to close the first show of her tour.  

The Side to Side hitmaker also dropped the epic recreation's glimpse on her official Instagram account, leaving fans in a frenzy.  

For those unaware, Ariana Grande has returned to the stage on June 6th, kicking off the 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour at the Oakland Arena in California.

This marks her first major concert tour in seven years since wrapping up the Sweetener World Tour in 2019, as she has recently been focused on acting. 

During her fifth concert tour, Ariana is promoting her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which she premiered on March 8th, 2024. 

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