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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kacey Musgraves leaves fans puzzled with unexplained cancellation of 3 concerts

The ‘Butterflies’ singer quietly calls off three of her concerts from upcoming tour sparking fans’ reactions

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves leaves fans puzzled with unexplained cancellation of 3 concerts
Kacey Musgraves leaves fans puzzled with unexplained cancellation of 3 concerts

Kacey Musgraves has left fans buzzing over her shocking move.

On Saturday, July 25, PEOPLE reported that the 37-year-old American country singer cancelled three of her shows on her upcoming Middle of Nowhere tour, which she was scheduled to kick off on August 10, 2026, in Chicago.

The shocking news came to light when a Reddit user posted a screenshot of one of the emails which announced the cancellation for the Boston show, noting that refunds would be automatically issued to ticket holders.

“Anyone else get this for other dates?!” they asked.

P.C. Reddit
P.C. Reddit

The called off concerts include the Chicago opening-night performance on August 20, Boston show on August 29, and a Brooklyn concert on September 2.

However, what came as an even bigger shock was the singer’s silence as she neither announced the cancellations herself nor offered any reason or explanation, leaving fans confused and searching for answers.

It is worth mentioning that although some concerts were cancelled, the affected cities still have other scheduled shows, with tickets available through Musgraves’ official website.


Fans react to Kacey Musgraves’ quiet show cancellations

On Instagram, several fans dropped their thoughts on the concert cancellations, guessing the possible reasons behind the big decision.

“Low ticket sales?” asked a first, while a second stated, “Maybe it was the name of the tour, the people took offense to. Ticket sales, maybe?”

A third speculated, “Rainy days?”

“I hope our Queen is ok!” added a fourth.

About Middle of Nowhere Tour


Kacey Musgraves announced her upcoming eighth headlining concert tour, Middle of Nowhere, on April 29, 2026, via Instagram.

The tour, which is in support of her seventh studio album of the same name, will make the singer travel across North America in the first leg, after which she will perform in Australia and the UK in 2027.

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