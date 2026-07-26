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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
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Margot Robbie brings effortless summer glam to new outing in chic yellow co-ord

The ‘Barbie’ actress exudes glam in a butter yellow ensemble as she steps out for a shopping spree in Paris

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
Margot Robbie brings effortless summer glam to new outing in chic yellow co-ord
Margot Robbie brings effortless summer glam to new outing in chic yellow co-ord

Margot Robbie is rocking summer glam effortlessly.

The Barbie actress was spotted stepping out for a shopping spree with her mother Sarie Kessler in Paris, France, on Saturday afternoon, July 25.

During the outing, the 36-year-old film star looked gorgeous in a chic yellow silk co-ord featuring a delicate camisole with thin spaghetti straps and lace trim along the neckline, and a matching mini skirt which was also adorned with coordinating lace detailing.

The Wuthering Heights actress complemented the look by wearing black pointed-toe slingback flats, a matching shoulder bag, and stylish sunglasses.

In one of the photos, the actress was also seen wearing a black hat, adding a stylish touch to her appearance.


Meanwhile, Robbie’s mum kept it casual yet stylish in a dark brown T-shirt and light brown trousers.

Fans’ reactions

Margot Robbie’s stylish appearance immediately caught fans’ attention on Instagram as they swarmed the comments with their joyful reactions.

“she looks great,” gushed one, while another stated, “I have a HUGE crush on Margot Robbie.”

A third added, “Adorable dress in that heat. Probably cotton.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “Anyone have deets on then dress/set? Just curious. This would show everything on me lol.”

About Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Born on July 2, 1990, Margot Elise Robbie is an acclaimed Australian actress and producer, recognized as the world’s highest-paid actress in 2023.

Her long list of accolades include seven AACTA Awards and three Critics' Choice Awards in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards, six British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Margot Robbie upcoming projects

Margot Robbie


Margot Robbie has several major movies and television projects in the pipeline as both an actress and producer.

She is set to star in and producer an Ocean Eleven’s prequel with Bradley Cooper, and will play Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Moreover, the actress, through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, is producing the live-action The Sims movie, the comic book adaptation Avengelyn, the Monopoly film, and Netflix’s limited series The Retrievals among several others.

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