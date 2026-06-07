Zendaya gives cheeky tribute to Tom Holland in low-key solo outing: See

Zendaya’s outing spots may vary, but one thing stays the same – Tom Holland is always on her mind.
The Euphoria actress recently stepped out for a low-key, casual solo outing in Danville, California, during which she made an unexpected visit to a Northern California bookstore.
During the visit, The Drama star gave a cheeky nod to her beau Tom Holland.
In a post shared by Rakestraw Books on Saturday, June 6, the independent bookstore posted a sweet photo of the American actress, noting, “We had a very special visitor at Rakestraw Books recently.”
The snap showed Zendaya – dressed in a casual white shirt and wearing a bandana – sporting a pout as she held two books in her hands, titled Dune and The Odyssey Homer – names of Holland’s movies.
“Zendaya stopped by to shop and chat books with us! We were thrilled to help her find some good reads and loved getting some recommendations from her!” the caption continued.
The bookstore added, “Thank you Zendaya for being so lovely and for your love of books and support of independent bookstores! She was kind enough to take a fun photo with a couple of her book-to-movie adaptations for us!”
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming movie The Odyssey is slated to release on July 17, 2026.