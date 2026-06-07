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North West teams up with another nepo kid for new track

North West’s newly released sophomore single has already divided fans

North West teams up with another nepo kid for new track
North West teams up with another nepo kid for new track

North West recently teamed up with the son of Lil Wayne for the release of her new track.

Titled as MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s sophomore solo single also includes collaboration of R&B songstress Nivea.

The newly released song, as reported by Daily Mail, which dropped this weekend on Friday, has already left social media users divided with one calling it “terrible” and another labelling it “awfull”.

One of the commenter on X posed, “I can’t tell if this is dog s*** or I’m just getting old.”

Another one shared his pure thoughts, writing, “Terrible.”

“This is what nepotism in music looks like,” one of the X users posted, adding, “But I’m here for supporting the babies. This may be the start of something bigger.”

One listener cheekily remarked, “It sounds awful! I hope they make a lot of money.”

However, few of them heaped praise as well, with one calling it a new generation stuff, as he wrote, “Everyone talking about trash. My son, nephews and nieces are all listening to artists in this genre rn. It’s new generation stuff. Our parents thought the same about our music.”

It’s worth mentioning here that North West’s MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL centers on lavish boast about designer clothing, massive amounts of cash, and luxury travel.



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