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Niall Horan makes big tour announcement ahead of much-awaited album release

The 'Night Changes' hitmaker launched second studio album, 'Dinner Party' nearly after a decade

  • By Web Desk
Niall Horan makes big tour announcement ahead of much-awaited album release
Niall Horan makes big tour announcement ahead of much-awaited album release 

Niall Horan has made an unexpected announcement about his upcoming tour in Australia a few days after the release of his new album, Dinner Party.  

This week, the Irish heartthrob sat for an in-depth interview to discuss his second independent solo music album, which focuses on his love story with his partner, Amelia.

"We literally met at a dinner party, and we’re still together. It’s kind of like one of those — to me — once-in-a-lifetime things that you never expected to come in, and it hits you," Niall told Pedestrian magazine.

Alongside his actual love life, the Slow Hands singer also revealed that a fan tweet also inspired the hook of Flowers.

During his conversation, the former One Direction member also teased that he will be supporting Dinner Party during his forthcoming musical tour to Australia in early 2027.

"Absolutely. I’m coming to Australia in early Jan or early next year, and I’ll be able to see you. Tell your friends I’ll be releasing dates soon, okay?" Niall added.

However, the dates for the singer’s Australian tour are yet to be announced.

For those unaware, Niall Horan rose to prominence with his association with popular boy band One Direction, whose band members were Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and the late singer Liam Payne.

After the singers began their career as solo artists, Niall has released his debut musical collection, This Town, which will be released on September 29, 2016.

Now, he launched his second, Dinner Party, on June 5, 2026.  

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