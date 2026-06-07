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Diana’s Royal Tiara: Reason Princess Kate, Meghan can’t wear it

Princess Diana’s Tiara is valued at over $500 million

Diana’s Royal Tiara: Reason Princess Kate, Meghan can’t wear it
Diana’s Royal Tiara: Reason Princess Kate, Meghan can’t wear it

The reason why Princess Diana's most iconic tiara will never grace the heads of Princess Kate or Meghan Markle, has finally been revealed.

Rumours have circulated for years that the Duchess of Sussex, hoped to wear her late mother-in-law's tiara when she married Prince Harry, in May 2018, however, her claims have never been confirmed.

Now, according to the royal jewelry experts, the tiara of the late princess was not owned by the Royal Family and remains the property of the Spencer family.

A royal source, in this regard, told Radar Online, “There is a common misconception that the Spencer tiara was somehow absorbed into the royal collection because of Diana's fame.”

The insider added, “In reality, it has always remained a Spencer family possession, and decisions about its future rest entirely with the family rather than the monarchy.”

According to the tipster, the tiara represents generations of Spencer family history, which is why there has never been any serious expectation that it would be handed to members of the Royal Family through marriage.

In the end, the confidant revealed that the line of succession for the tiara follows the Spencer family line and is expected to remain there.

Diana’s Royal Tiara: Reason Princess Kate, Meghan can’t wear it

It’s worth mentioning here that Princess Diana’s glittering heirloom is valued at a staggering $500 million.

The Spencer tiara was created for Cynthia Spencer, Countess Spencer, the wife of the 7th Earl Spencer, in 1937.

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