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Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian step out together at Monaco post-race party

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoy romantic getaway to celebrate Monaco GP P2

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian step out together at Monaco post-race party
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian step out together at Monaco post-race party

Lewis Hamilton displayed a little PDA with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026.

The couple stepped out, hand-in-hand, together in Monaco for post-race party to celebrate P2.

According to a video shared on social media, the racecar driver held his second-place trophy on the podium as the “Kardashians” star recorded the moment on her phone.

Hamilton then blew a kiss in Kardashian’s direction as she lovingly gazed up and smiled.

The seven-time world champion said it was "amazing" to have Kim Kardashian's support at the Monaco Grand Prix as his Ferrari resurgence continued with another second-place finish.

Hamilton moved ahead of George Russell into second place in the Drivers' Championship - his highest position since 2021 - by finishing second on Sunday in the Principality to a dominant Kimi Antonelli, who leads the standings by 66 points.

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