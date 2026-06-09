Blake Lively drops deep post amid court return post Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively just shared a thoughtful deep post as she returned to court weeks after reaching a settlement with her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story, on Monday, June 8, sharing a post that read, “I believe it is a responsibility to myself-to not waste my precious life.”
The post added, “In the immense hallways of time and of space, out of the fantastic number of potential lives and the infinite chain of accidents that led to this moment, I am here.”
In the end, the Gossip Girl alum’s post shared, “I breathe. I see. I feel. I experience this grand spectacle of a cosmos I find myself in. That is not a thing to be wasted, or left unobserved.”
Lively’s thought-provoking post comes weeks after court, demanding legal fees and damages from her It Ends with Us co-star after a settlement was reached last month in their years-long legal battle.
The Another Simple Favor star’s legal team argued that the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, was a retaliatory move prohibited by California law, which was denied by her 42-year-old costar.
It’s worth mentioning here that It Ends with Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal dispute weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial.