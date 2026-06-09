Keith Urban sparks concerns with spending habits after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban has made his friends worried about him following the split from Nicole Kidman.
The pair finalised their divorce in January, with sources now claiming that the country musician is "anxious" about this new chapter of his life.
Keith has turned to retail therapy and has been splashing cash amid his nervousness about his single status.
A source shared that the first major event the Somebody Like You singer attended in May without Nicole was the Academy of Country Music in Las Vegas, where he looked "anxious about flying solo".
"He knew he was going to be facing off the press for the first time since the divorce and he didn't look comfortable at all," said the insider.
Another source claimed that Keith is turning his focus on his physical appearance amid the divorce.
He has enjoyed getting "pampered" at spas with massages, as well as "getting his hair highlighted, his nails done", along with skin treatments.
"He just dropped a small fortune… to get ready for his tour and all the promo," they said.
Keith is also said to have spent millions on the Nashville studio The Tracking Room, which he has reportedly restored and renamed The Sound.
The property was most recently listed for sale in 2024 for $5.6 million.