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Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges

Nick Reiner was accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025

Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents murder charges
Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges

Nick Reiner, who is accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025, has filed a petition in a California court, seeking access to a trust fund established in his name.

On Monday, June 8, the petition for the $1.5 million trust was filed, which stated that Nick's parents established a "smaller separate trust for his individual behalf", referred to in the petition as "Nick's Trust", as they did for their other two children, Jake and Romy.

The petition claims that one-half of the trust was required to be distributed to Nick "outright when he turned 30" and the remainder would be handed to him when he turned 35.

Nick, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents' deaths and has since pleaded not guilty, is 32 years old.

The petition claims that Nick has not yet received the mandatory distribution he should have received at age 30.

It further demands that the first half of the trust payment be released to Nick so that he can cover legal expenses and fund his commissary account "so that he can buy basic support items while incarcerated (e.g., socks and personal hygiene items like soap) within the low spending limits imposed by the jail".

"These distributions are non-discretionary," the petition claims. "The trust does not authorize the Trustee to condition these distribution points on any subjective assessment by the Trustee as to Nick's intended use of those funds."

The filing notes that Nick was initially represented by Alan Jackson, who it claims was retained to represent Nick, with payment negotiated by "Nick's siblings on his behalf".

On January 7, 2026, the petition claimed that Jackson was "forced to withdraw because funds were not made available from this Trust or the Reiner family trusts".

Nick is currently represented by a public defender named Kimberly Greene.

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