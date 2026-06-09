Kai Trump breaks silence after Trump booed at MSG during Knicks game: ‘Amazing’

Kia Trump spoke out after her grandfather, President Donald Trump, was booed at Madison Square Garden during NBA Finals Game 3.
Trump, on Monday, June 8, made history as the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals, but the major event was overshadowed by the catcalls and boos from the frustrated crowd at the venue who had waited for hours in queues due to intense security for the 79-year-old.
The video of the national anthem during the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs game went viral on the internet, in which Trump could be seen on screen, and the crowd's boos could be heard clearly as Kai stands behind the Republican president.
The 19-year-old golfer’s expression also got users' attention, who appeared to smile and raise eyebrows at the moment.
After the game, Trump told reporters, "It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic."
Furthermore, Kai later also shared her experience on her social media. She posted a selfie on her Instagram story and wrote, "The atmosphere was amazing. Let’s get that win on Wednesday. Go Knicks.”
The New York Knicks lost 111-115 to the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the best-of-seven NBA finals, cutting the Knicks' lead in the series to 2-1.