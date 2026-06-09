Stephen A. Smith claps back at Trump after IQ dig: ‘You need rest’

Stephen A. Smith has escalated his war of words with Donald Trump, even mocking him for allegedly falling asleep at the NBA Finals, after the president questioned his IQ.
Trump was among the crowd at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs series on Monday night.
The president was booed by many at MSG and even appeared to doze off during the game.
ESPN star Smith, who has teased his own run for the White House, was earlier among those to criticize the president for going to the game, in part because it caused a shutdown of large areas of Manhattan.
He called Trump “selfish and narcissistic,” prompting the president to bite back.
“I think he's a nice guy. But you need a certain aptitude to run for President. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure Stephen has that. I don't think he does actually,” Trump said.
On Tuesday, Smith doubled down on his criticism of Trump, suggesting he was to blame for the Knicks 115-111 loss at home.