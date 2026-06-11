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How the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history: From 29 down to championship bound

Knicks erase 29-point deficit in historic 107-106 Finals comeback


How the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history: From 29 down to championship bound
How the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history: From 29 down to championship bound


A historic milestone at MSG

The New York Knicks achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday night completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106.

In front of a stunned Madison Square Garden crowd, the Knicks overcame a daunting 29-point deficit to seize a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The turning of the tide

The game began as a total mismatch with the Spurs dominant early on and stretching their lead to 29 points in the second quarter.

However, momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth, fueled by a relentless 28-9 scoring run from the Knicks.


Final heroics

Jalen Brunson led the charge with 36 points and OG Anunoby added 33 providing the final heroics.

With just 1.2 seconds remaining, Anunoby grabbed a crucial put-back basket following a missed three-pointer by Brunson to seal the win.

Reflecting on the decisive play, Anunoby simply stated, “Just do whatever it takes to win” while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns described the moment as a “Right hand from God.”

On the doorstep of history

Now just one victory away from their first championship since 1973, the Knicks look to close out the series in Game 5 this Saturday night in San Antonio.

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