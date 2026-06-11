Jacob Elordi’s solo Japan outing grabs attention amid Kendall Jenner romance

Jacob Elordi has sparked fresh online buzz after a solo outing in Japan grabbed attention, with the viral moment drawing renewed interest in his relationship with Kendall Jenner.
The Euphoria star appeared to lose patience with a fan in Japan after they got too close while trying to take a selfie.
According to Page Six, a video of the encounter has circulated on social media, showing Elordi appearing visibly frustrated during the interaction on a busy street earlier this week.
“What up, chief?” the fan greeted him outside a restaurant, while placing his arm on Elordi’s back.
“Don’t touch me, bro,” Elordi could be heard reacting to a fan.
The individual, later identified as Otavio Bittencourt, uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption, “Just wanted a picture chief,” followed by a sad emoji.
The viral clip sparked debate online, with some defending Elordi’s privacy while others criticized his reaction.
“The fan was probably just excited,” one social media user wrote, while another noted, “I understand boundaries, but the response felt a little cold.”
A third person remarked, “Why are you touching him. Don’t touch random people like wtf. Why do people think this is ok. The patience he must have, too many people up in his space.”
Notably, it came amid Elordi and Jenner currently enjoying the budding romance after their Coachella and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearances.