 US set to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight,’ Donald Trump warns  

The US president Donald Trump has issued a scathing warning that the military will attack Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” and will soon take over the country’s “oil infrastructure points.”
Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela.”
He also repeated his claim that the capabilities of the Iranian armed forces have been destroyed.
Trump compared the forthcoming action to the U.S. operations in Venezuela, “which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” he wrote.
The statement comes after a continued exchange of strikes between Iran and US enters its second day, violating the fragile ceasefire.
It’s worth mentioning that people across the world have already been heavily affected by higher prices at the pump following the war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.