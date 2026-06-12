South Korea secures thrilling win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener

South Korea dominated its opening match of Group A in the 2026 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Czechia.
On Thursday, June 11, the exciting game was played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Captain Son Heung-min missed two chances to score a goal before halftime. He was snubbed out in the 69th minute for Hwang Hee-chan, who scored the winning goal.
Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu made a spectacular save after Tomás Chorý almost scored an equaliser for Czhechia shortly after stoppage time was added to the end of the match.
Moreover, Lee Ki-hyuk was given a yellow card in the 96th minute of the game.
Ladislav Krejčí scored Czechia's only goal in the second half. It was the team's first score in a World Cup in 20 years, as their last appearance in the international tournament was in 2006.
Earlier in the day, Mexico bagged the win against South Africa with a 2-0 score in a match featuring three red cards in the second half.
Following the win, South Korea has joined Mexico on three points at the top of the pool, and set to face the co-host on June 18, as the Czechs travel to Atlanta to meet South Africa on the same day.