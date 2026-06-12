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Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation

The young Australian sprinter has passed away just two weeks after her 25th birthday

Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation
Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation

Jemma Stapleton, an Australian sprinter and the Stawell Gift finalist, has passed away at the age of 25 on a family holiday in Thailand.

Tributes poured in from family and local Australian athletics organisations on Thursday evening, honouring the Victorian sprinter.

Jemma Stapleton's cause of death

While the exact cause of death for Jemma Stapleton has not been disclosed, an online fundraiser page shared by her brother said that she "tragically lost her life in an accident".

The fundraising page, set up for her family, read, "A fundraising page was set up for Stapleton’s family, which read: “It is with great sadness that our beautiful friends the Stapleton family are facing the unmeasurable grief while on a family holiday with the passing of their beautiful daughter, sister and partner Jemma."

Created on Thursday the page has already reached over its $100,000 goal.


In an emotional post, Stapleton's partner, Tyler Gray, wrote on Instagram, "I can't put into words the hurt I am feeling. You are the single greatest thing to happen to me and I am so grateful for the love we shared."

Her brother, Joel, also posted a tribute on his Instagram, penning, "Rest in peace. I love you so much, I promise I'll make you proud. You were the best sister and my best friend, I'll forever miss you."

Lysterfield junior football club also posted a tribute to the young athlete, noting Stapleton's partner and brother were part of its community.

"While this news reaches us through those connections, today our thoughts are with Jemma, her family, friends and all those who loved her."

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