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David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

The legendary footballer received the honour in the US the same day the World Cup games kicked off in the country

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

David Beckham has become the first-ever football player to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former England captain was honoured in LA in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, June 12.

He was awarded the 2,849th star, which runs along Hollywood Boulevard.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beckham said, "I must admit that this is all rather surreal. I've experienced some amazing moments in my career, but to be here in LA, receiving a star on the world famous Walk of Fame is truly incredible."

He was introduced by his wife Victoria Beckham and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at the event and was accompanied by his children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was notably absent from the ceremony.


Turning to his Instagram account, the 51-year-old expressed his gratitude, as he penned, "A day I will never forget… thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. So grateful to my friend @tomcruise for being here with me and to my wife @victoriabeckham and incredible children for your love and support."

"Angeles holds such a special place in my heart… I came here with a dream of what soccer could be in the US… to be recognised for the part I've played in helping grow the sport I love means so much. Amazing to celebrate on the day the World Cup starts in the USA ," he added.

Beckham retired from professional games in 2013 and since then has remained attached to the sport as co-owner of Inter Miami.

Besides football, Beckham built a global brand spanning fashion, entertainment and advertising, helping turn him into one of the most recognisable athletes of his generation.

In November 2025, he was knighted by King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

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