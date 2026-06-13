World Cup 2026: Brazil hit with Neymar setback ahead of opener against Morocco 

Brazil hit with a major setback linked to its star player Neymar Jr ahead of FIFA World Cup opener against Morocco.
According to Flash Score, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar won't be fit to face Morocco in their World Cup opener on Saturday, June 13.
The 34-year-old was handed his first Brazil call-up since tearing his ACL in a friendly game against Uruguay in October 2023 for the World Cup.
Neymar suffered a calf injury just weeks before the tournament, but Ancelotti made the decision to keep him in the squad.
Speaking ahead of their World Cup opener against Morocco, what is expected to be the hardest game of their group, Ancelotti has confirmed Neymar is still not fit.
Ancelotti said, "He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible. The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group."
Neymar has not played for the Selecao since 2023 amid his struggles with injuries but was selected for the World Cup ahead of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro and Tottenham forward Richarlison.
He has scored 79 goals in 128 caps and is Brazil's record goalscorer, surpassing Pele's total of 77.
The Santos forward could play at a fourth World Cup, having also represented Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.