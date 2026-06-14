Australia shocks Turkey in surprise Group D World Cup victory 

Australia has beaten Turkey in the World Cup with a 2-0 victory.
In a surprise turn of events on Saturday, June 13, the Socceroos spoilt Turkey's return to the international tournament, as they played the World Cup game after 24 years.
Nestory Irankunda scored an impressive goal in the 27th minute, assisted by midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler, becoming Australia's youngest World Cup scorer at age 20.
While the Turkish side tried to score an equaliser in the second half, brilliant defence by the Socceroos did not allow the other side on the scoreboard in their opener for the first time since 2002.
Connor Metcalfe scored the winning shot in the second half as he struck into the bottom corner, as Australia's youthful team, with an average age of 24, win the game.
The results put Australia second in Group D behind the US after the co-hosts bagged victory against Paraguay with a 4-1 score.
Moreover, Australia and the USMNT will face each other on June 19 in Seattle.