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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
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Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘unreal’ Barcelona GP win becomes more special after Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt move

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win
Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win 

Emotional Lewis Hamilton received special congratulations from Kim Kardashian after his landmark win in Barcelona.

According to GP Fans, F1 superstar reportedly received a wholesome phone call from girlfriend Kim Kardashian in the Barcelona paddock on Sunday, June 14, following his glorious first win in red.

Fresh from securing his first win with Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Briton was seen on a FaceTime call in the media pen, where Kardashian asked him, "How do you feel?"

"Unreal," Hamilton replied.

The moment, captured and shared by F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, on X. He wrote, "Fresh from his victory in Barcelona, Lewis Hamilton made his way to the media pen with a very familiar name on the other end of a FaceTime call. Kim Kardashian appeared on speaker."

Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win

Kardashian’s presence has already become part of the 2026 F1 narrative after attended the Monaco Grand Prix, where Hamilton finished second.

Furthermore, the 41-year-old finally brought an end to his 686-day winless streak where full-length races were concerned, crossing the line to finish almost 20 seconds ahead of nearest competitor George Russell.

Hamilton's Barcelona Grand Prix win handed him 25 points to add to his championship tally, which when paired with the fact that Kimi Antonelli retired from Sunday's race, means Hamilton is now firmly in the title fight.

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