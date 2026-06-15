Anne Schedeen dies at 77: ‘ALF’ actress’ family issues heartbreaking statement

Anne Schedeen has breathed her last.
On Sunday, June 14, the official Facebook page of veteran actress, acclaimed for portraying matriarch Kate Tanner on the late ‘80s sitcom ALF, shared that she died at the age of 77.
In a heartbreaking statement released by Schedeen’s family, they penned, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her. “
“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on,” they added.
The statement continued, “Raise a margarita in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of Annie’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity. We all love you. Annie.”
Anne Schedeen is survived by her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett, daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law, Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland “Tony” Schedeen, sister in-law Julieann Schedeen, and her rescue dogs Roo and Red.