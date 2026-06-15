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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post

Eric Trump denies ‘fake’ viral messages alleging he sought insider betting info on UFC fights

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post

A social media controversy recently erupted involving Eric Trump and UFC announcer Daniel Cormier just before the “UFC Freedom 250” event.

Cormier’s X account posted screenshots of an alleged private conversation where Eric Trump appeared to seek insider betting information.

In the messages, Trump purportedly asked, “Are any of the fighters injured that you know of?” and later added, “I’ll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Diego Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic.”

Cormier, who condemned the alleged behavior, deleted the post shortly after sparking widespread debate.


Eric Trump quickly dismissed the exchange as entirely fabricated.

Addressing the situation on social media, he stated: “This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.”

While Cormier later posted, “Are people really that dumb?” following that deletion, the incident has fueled ongoing concerns regarding the use of AI to create misinformation.

The event, held at the White House, has already faced various controversies and this latest clash highlights the growing difficulty of verifying digital interactions in an era where claims of AI-generated fakes are becoming increasingly common.

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