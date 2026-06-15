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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory

Lewis Hamilton opens up about his honest feeling after ‘finally winning in red’

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory

David Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to Lewis Hamilton after his glorious victory at Barcelona.

The seven-time Formula One world champion earned widespread praise on Sunday, June 14, after he claimed his long-awaited first-ever grand prix win for Ferrari.

Among the celebrities who congratulated the F1 star on his debut win in Spain was the football legend David Beckham, who shared the 41-year-old’s childhood picture in a Formula One toy car and wrote, “Once a winner, always a winner.”

David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory

After the latest win on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Hamilton has extended his all-time Formula 1 record to 106 Grand Prix wins.

The Briton also shared an emotional post on Instagram after the historic victory to reflect on a hard-earned milestone after tough times and to thank his fans who supported him through all thick and thin.

The former Mercedes driver wrote, “DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE. I can’t begin to describe how amazing it feels to finally win in red. Grazie mille, @scuderiaferrari. For the hard work from everyone here today in Barcelona and back in Maranello. The passion and dedication to progress are paying off, and this is only the beginning.”

To all the fans, this win is for you. I could not have made it to this moment without the support from you all. You’ve stuck by me. There have been dark times, times where the negativity won out and I felt useless and hope felt impossible. You all told me to remember. To remember to fight, to remember to keep going. To remember who I am. This win is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, Team LH, thank you, Tifosi. Let’s keep it going,” he added.


The Barcelona win has not only ended Hamilton’s 40-race winless streak but also gave his fans hope that their favourite driver is back in form.

Netizens have also linked the victory with his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, as it came after the reality TV star arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix to support his beau.

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