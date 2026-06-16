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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

Ottawa halts ‘lost Canadians’ citizenship certificates, orders thousands to return documents

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change 

Canada has abruptly suspended “lost Canadian” citizenship certificates, demanding thousands of cardholders return documents.

According to CBS News, the federal government suddenly made new amendments to its Citizenship Act, introducing renewed scrutiny for the expanded citizenship laws.

Canada’s citizenship department on June 13 sent an email to Canadian citizenship certificate holders asking them to return their documents for the official review of their files.

The notice signed by the registrar of Canadian citizenship, Peggy Sun, read, “The purpose of this letter is to inform you that I have information in my possession that indicates that you may not be entitled to hold a Canadian certificate of citizenship.”

"As this documentation was not submitted with your proof of citizenship application, I am requiring the surrender of your certificate of citizenship," Sun wrote in the letter.

Numerous people shared the copies of the letter online to share their frustration at sudden suspension without providing any reasonable excuse.

Canadian citizenship certificate holder Campbell, who received her certificate in March along with her son Morgan, was preparing to move to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia and was shocked after receiving the suspension notice.

She expressed, “It was a complete and total shock, I had no idea this was coming, that there were any problems at all. I went into a blind panic. I didn't know what to do."

Canadian citizenship certificates are issued to the people who have Canadian ancestors or are immigrants and refugees.



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