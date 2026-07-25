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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Nearly 270,000 evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain and France

Officials in both countries have issued warning that the situation remains important as firefighters fights to extinguish fire

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Nearly 270,000 evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain and France
Nearly 270,000 evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain and France

Over 270,000 people have been forced to evacuate as massive wildfires continue to rage across France and Spain, fueled by extreme heat, dry conditions, and strong winds.

Officials in both countries have issued warning that the situation remains important as firefighters fights to extinguish fire threatening forests, communities, and homes.

France faces largest evacuations

France has been the hardest hit, with nearly 200,000 residents evacuated, particularly in the southwestern regions of Gironde and Landes near Bordeaux. As per Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, around 98,000 hectares of land have burned across the country since the beginning of the year.


Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu described the fires as unprecedented, saying the Gironde wildfire had become so intense that it was generating its own winds.

It is pertinent to mention authorities have urged residents to comply immediately with evacuation orders while firefighting aircraft continue efforts to contain the flames.

Spain battles growing crisis

In neighboring Spain, at least 60,000 people have been displaced as wildfires spread near Madrid. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said saving lives and protecting populated areas remained the government's top priority but warned that the country faces "complex hours" ahead.

Spain has already recorded around 130,000 hectares of burned forest this year, significantly above the decade-long annual average of 100,000 hectares.

Extreme weather driving the fires

Experts say Western Europe has faced an exceptionally hot summer, with June becoming the hottest on record for the region, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Prolonged heatwaves, below-average rainfall, and strong winds have left vegetation extremely dry and highly flammable.

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