Roblox introduces new biometric security update amid safety concerns 

In a significant update, Roblox, one of the world’s most popular gaming platforms, has introduced amid mounting concerns regarding children’s safety online.
With the latest update, the company is now asking users for age verification features with a government-issued ID or AI-powered face scanning technology if they need to use the platforms’ features.
Nearly 130 million active people globally using Roblox, minors will now receive some restrictions in accessing some features.
From this week, Roblox users will be required to verify their age ahead of accessing Roblox’s full range of features.
The system will then place users into age-based categories that distinguish what games they can play and whether they can use specific chat-related features.
For those unaware, nearly 150 families have already sued the company over child safety concerns.
TODAY’s chief consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen got an exclusive look at the technology at Roblox’s California headquarters.
While speaking about the 12-year-old Roblox user Margot Carroll. “I’ve never experienced any of that, but I do know, like stories of people getting reached out (to) by, like, older men and stuff,” she said.
Roblox's new update comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to create a secure environment for youth.
Roblox’s vice president of safety product policy Eliza Jacobs, “We want the platform to be safe, because you can’t have fun and play if you’re not safe in the first place.”
“There is no end date when it comes to safety,” Jacobs added.