Royal Family confirms crown princess underwent lung transplant in major health update  

Despite Norway's royal family being disgraced by the Marius Borg Høiby controversy, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has undergone a successful lung transplant.
On Wednesday, the country's royal household announced that Her Royal Highness, who was diagnosed with a form of pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, has finally received relief as her medical condition had worsened.
"We are delighted that everything has progressed well so far. Like all newly transplanted patients, the crown princess will remain at the hospital for several weeks to come," Oslo University Hospital Professor Are Holm said in a statement provided by the palace.
However, the official message also revealed that the Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon, will support his life partner throughout her health journey, as His Royal Highness has rescheduled his royal engagements.
The major health update came a few days after Mette-Marit's 29-year-old son was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of two counts of rape.
Although he pleaded guilty to some lesser offences, he denied the most serious charges against him, and his lawyers said he would appeal the sentence.
It is pertinent to note that Marius Borg Høiby was four years old when his mother married Haakon, and was under police custody since February 2nd.