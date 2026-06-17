Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann sentenced to life for murdering 8 women

Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann sentenced to multiple life terms without parole for murdering 8 women.
According to NBC News, Manhattan architect who led a double life as the Gilgo Beach serial killer came face-to-face on Wednesday, June 17, with the families of his victims before he was sentenced to multiple life terms at an emotionally wrenching hearing.
One by one, relatives of the women Rex Heuermann admitted to strangling and dismembering addressed the court and delivered emotional statements as some of the family members wept as they described their trauma.
The 62-year-old kept his head down as the statements were read, even as some speakers demanded he look them in the eye.
After all the statements were read, Judge Timothy Mazzei asked Heuermann whether there was anything he wished to say.
He replied, “There are no words I can say. The words I would say have no meaning.”
Mazzei then asked whether Heuermann was sorry he killed his victims he said, “Yes, I am.”
The judge before handing down Heuermann’s life sentences, which he was ordered to serve consecutively without the possibility of parole said, “You are a disgusting, despicable and small man, and you are a coward. Get him out of here.”
In early April, Heuermann pleaded guilty to counts related to seven murders and admitted that he intentionally caused the death of an eighth woman, Karen Vergata.
However, as part of a plea deal, he was not charged with Vergata’s murder.
He was arrested in 2023 based on a trove of evidence, including DNA traces from a discarded pizza crust found in a midtown Manhattan garbage can.
Heuermann was charged with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. The women had disappeared in 2009 and 2010.
In 2024, he was charged with killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.
He was later charged with killing three more women whose remains were found on the beach parkway including Jessica Taylor, 20, (disappeared in 2003), Sandra Costilla, 28, whose remains were found in Southampton in 1993 and Valerie Mack, 24.