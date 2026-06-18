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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Swift inches closer to Oscar with ‘Toy Story 5' ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ milestone?

The 14-time Grammy winner sparks Oscar buzz as ‘Toy Story 5’ song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ marks historic achievement

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Swift inches closer to Oscar with ‘Toy Story 5 ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ milestone?
Taylor Swift inches closer to Oscar with ‘Toy Story 5' ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ milestone?

Taylor Swift might add a historic accolade to her incredible awards list soon.

Just over a week ago, the Cruel Summer hitmaker made a stunning return to the country music scenes after more than a decade long break with the iconic track, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5.

Shortly after its release, the song “closed the panel” at country radio, marking a historic milestone for the 14-time Grammy winner.

According to Variety, I Knew It, I Knew You was added immediately by all 157 country radio stations that are tracked by Mediabase’s country music chart – a rare achievement that has only happened thrice before, and never by a female artist.

The milestone has also fueled Oscar speculation, as the song could enter the race for Best Original Song at the 2027 Academy awards, helping Swift add an Oscar to her long list of prestigious accolades.

Members will soon vote for the Best Original Song shortlist and the final nominations going into the next year’s Oscars, before the larger voting bloc decides the winners.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift already has 49 Billboard Music Awards, 40 American Music Awards (AMAs), 30 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), 14 Grammys, 12 Country Music Association Awards, eight Country Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Emmy to her name.

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