World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Iran war funding fight: Trump confronts Senate GOP, spars with Cassidy

Trump’s Capitol visit turns into shouting match with GOP Senator over Iran war funding request

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Iran war funding fight: Trump confronts Senate GOP, spars with Cassidy
Iran war funding fight: Trump confronts Senate GOP, spars with Cassidy

President Trump and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) got into a shouting match during a lunch meeting over the US war with Iran.

GOP senators described Trump as being “mad as a murder hornet” and raising his voice at the Louisiana Republican for joining three other Republicans in a vote limiting his wartime authority.

Cassidy speaks out after clash with Trump:

Cassidy, who later quipped that the talks went “swimmingly,” called the president “my brother” several times during the heated exchange to lower tensions, Senate GOP sources said. The president spat back that Cassidy wasn’t his brother and told him to sit down.

Cassidy later recounted to reporters, “[Trump] did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice, I lost my temper. It’s the Irish in me.”

“But again I matched his tone and his volume, and it went back and forth. So I sat down and tried to de-escalate. I guess my point is, though, that the American people need to know more than we are being told. The Senate needs to know,” he further explained.

Cassidy lost his re-election bid this year when Trump backed his primary opponent in Louisiana.

Trump call meeting with GOP Senator ‘really great:’

The more-than-hourlong meeting with Trump focused mostly on the Iran war and the War Powers Resolution.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Senate approved a Democrat-led resolution to keep the president from ordering further military action in Iran. Four Republicans voted in favor of the concurrent resolution, which is symbolic and does not carry the force of law.

Trump told reporters after Wednesday meeting, refraining from naming names, “We had a really great meeting, and we’re very proud of the party. We like our leader. We like everybody. Really, in the room, we don’t like a few people, but that’s OK. For the most part, we had a really well-unified party.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) sarcastically told reporters the exchange was “very pleasant” before describing how Trump and Cassidy butted heads.

Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details
Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details
LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below
LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below
Venezuela hit by two powerful earthquakes above magnitude 7: Casualties, details revealed
Venezuela hit by two powerful earthquakes above magnitude 7: Casualties, details revealed
Philippines bans GoreBox app after three killed in school shooting: What we know
Philippines bans GoreBox app after three killed in school shooting: What we know
Darializa Avila Chevalier: Mamdani-backed candidate wins NY-13 primary election
Darializa Avila Chevalier: Mamdani-backed candidate wins NY-13 primary election
Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note claims Savannah Guthrie’s mom died in abduction
Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note claims Savannah Guthrie’s mom died in abduction
Europe heatwave: Spain cancels San Juan bonfires, 18 dead in France amid scorching heat
Europe heatwave: Spain cancels San Juan bonfires, 18 dead in France amid scorching heat
Kennedy Center removes tarp days after court-ordered stripping of Trump's name
Kennedy Center removes tarp days after court-ordered stripping of Trump's name
US-Iran talks in Switzerland end with 'good day': Here are key takeaways
US-Iran talks in Switzerland end with 'good day': Here are key takeaways
Andy Burnham: Here’s all you need to know about UK’s next PM
Andy Burnham: Here’s all you need to know about UK’s next PM
Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister and leader of Labour Party
Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister and leader of Labour Party
Who is Abelardo de la Espriella? Trump-backed millionaire wins Colombia's presidential election
Who is Abelardo de la Espriella? Trump-backed millionaire wins Colombia's presidential election

Popular News

How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?

How Elon Musk lost world’s first trillionaire status in 12 days?
3 hours ago
Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details

Bill Gates’ Epstein files testimony reveals extramarital affairs, blackmail details
3 hours ago
LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below

LAUSD rolls out new screen time policy, bans screens for second grade and below
6 hours ago