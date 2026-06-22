Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister and leader of Labour Party 

Sir Keir Starmer has become the shortest-serving Labour Prime Minister, as he called it quits less than two years in the office.
On Monday, June 22, Starmer addressed the nation from Downing Street, revealing his departure plans.
"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said a rejected-looking Sir Keir.
He added, "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace."
"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."
Sir Keir Starmer shared an emotional hug with his wife
During the address, Starmer shared an emotional and heartfelt moment with his wife Victoria, as he said that after leaving his job, he will focus more on "the most important job", which is "being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad".
King Charles and Keir Starmer shared a call
Sir Keir Starmer revealed that he has informed King Charles about his decision to resign "this morning" over a phone call.
The monarch was at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire.
Will Keir Starmer quit politics after resignation?
Before the announcement was made, Starmer's biographer, Tom Baldwin, claimed that if the PM handed over his resignation, he would quit politics altogether.
Talking to the BBC, Baldwin said that while no one knows the decision Starmer will make on Monday, he is a "very private, very intensely emotional man making one of the very biggest decisions of his life".
Baldwin suggested that Starmer feels "deeply frustrated" by the fact Labour's achievements might be clouded by the challenge to his leadership, adding, "I think he's hurt by some of the behaviour of people around him, some of the people he trusted, who he gave jobs to."
"If Keir Starmer does decide to leave - and I don't know what he's going to do - I don't think he's going to stick around in politics for long," he said.
Sir Keir Starmer awaits new leadership
Sir Keir has asked Labour's ruling National Executive Committee to set out a timetable with nominations opening for the leadership on July 9 and to be completed by the summer recess.
This will mean a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September, and Starmer will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.
Besides that, Andy Burnham is due in Westminster to be sworn in as Makerfield's new MP later today, following his victory in last week's by-election.
London MPs backing Andy Burnham
Burnham has seen astonishing support from the London MPs, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, MP for Hayes and Hillingdon; Brent East MP Dawn Butler; Brent North MP Barry Gardiner and Liam Conlon, who represents Beckenham and Penge.
However, as reported by The Standard, a number of Labour MPs believe there should be a competition for the Labour leadership and to be PM, rather than a "coronation" for Burnham.
It was not yet clear if Ilford North MP Mr Streeting, who resigned as Health Secretary following intense criticism of Sir Keir's government, will challenge Burnham in a contest.