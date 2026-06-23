Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note claims Savannah Guthrie’s mom died in abduction

Nancy Guthrie abduction case took a new dramatic turn after a ransom note revealed a chilling update.
According to CNN, following the abduction of the Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, media outlets received a note claiming that the 84-year-old had died.
Multiple law enforcement sources with the knowledge of the ongoing investigation told CNN that the second note was received in February, days after Guthrie’s kidnapping and first note asking for money.
Nancy Guthrie ransom note:
The first ransom note claimed that Guthrie was safe and demanded millions in bitcoins for her release.
Meanwhile, the second note connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she had died after the kidnapping.
The note sent to the TV network does not ask for any kind of payment for the release of her body but states that the kidnappers did not intend to kill her but she died shortly after being abducted.
The possible kidnappers even apologised to the Nancy Guthrie family in the second ransom note.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the note but said that the investigation “remains active and ongoing.”
"The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case," a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said.
When was Nancy Guthrie kidnapped?
Nancy Guthrie disappeared after her relatives dropped her off at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.
She was reported missing from her residence on February 1 after she did not show up at her friend’s house for virtual Sunday church services the next morning.
Police believe she was kidnapped or "otherwise taken against her will" after finding blood near her front doorstep.
Later the FBI released surveillance video that also showed a masked man on Guthrie's front door on the night of her disappearance.
Investigators involved in the case examined the two notes following Guthrie's disappearance and believe they could be credible.
Nancy Guthrie's daughter Savanah Guthrie reacts to ransom note:
Although the information about the second ransom was not revealed earlier by Guthrie’s family, her three children, Savanah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, released an emotional video and said that they would “pay” for her return.
Savannah in a video on Instagram at that time, sitting beside her brother, Camron, and sister, Annie said, “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”
How long has Nancy Guthrie been missing?
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 20 weeks now. She was last seen at her residence on January 31, at around 9:45 pm.
The high-profile abduction case remains in active investigation. However, after more than five-month no arrests were made and the kidnappers remains at large.
Volunteers and search teams searched the nearby desert terrain filled with cactuses, bushes and boulders in the weeks after she vanished.
A volunteer group recently conducted a search for her body near the Arizona-Mexico border after receiving a tip about her remains' burial but did not report finding her.