Europe heatwave: Spain cancels San Juan bonfires, 18 dead in France amid scorching heat

Europe has been engulfed in an extreme heatwave, as temperatures are set to cross a horrifying 40 °C this week, as the continent braces for the hottest weather of the year so far.
Multiple countries have put restrictions on public drinking, cancelled transport, concerts and several events, with schools preparing to close early amid a deadly heatwave.
Red weather alerts in Spain
Five of Spain's provinces on Tuesday received a red weather alert, with officials scrapping San Juan bonfires over wildfire fears.
The early hours of Tuesday, June 23, traditionally celebrated for years with bonfires in squares and on beaches, will not have fire as Spain gears up for the summer's toughest day.
Moreover, the epicentre of the heat is in the north of the country.
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued red warnings for inland areas of the Basque Country and Cantabria.
"We are seeing temperatures between five and 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, and in some northern areas even more than 10 degrees above average," Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo said.
Andalusia is also raising alerts to red today because of the temperatures, while orange warnings are in place across around ten regions.
Madrid has instructed companies to follow laws that allow workers to reduce or adjust working hours when the weather alert is issued.
Workers are also entitled to up to four days of paid leave if they are unable to reach their workplace due to weather conditions, it said.
Wildfire risks in Spain
Beyond the oppressive heat, one of the biggest fears of the summer is wildfires, which are currently keeping Catalonia on edge and putting regions such as Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community and Galicia on extreme alert.
Forest fires have devastated 37,968 hectares in Spain since the start of the year.
Deaths in France due to extreme heat
Meanwhile, France is also facing extreme weather, which has claimed at least 18 lives, including two young children, who were found inside a parked vehicle as record-breaking temperatures scorched the continent.
In western and central France, temperatures soared above 41°C, setting new local records and placing emergency services on high alert.
Officials said the intense heat has particularly endangered children, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions.
According to experts, the current weather pattern is mainly due to a large mass of hot air moving northward from the Sahara Desert, trapping extreme heat over Europe as the result.
Besides Spain and France, Italy is also experiencing disturbing temperatures, with several major cities placed under red heat alerts.
Authorities across Europe have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary travels and outdoor activities amid scorching heat, which could be extremely risky for children and elderly family members.