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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Darializa Avila Chevalier: Mamdani-backed candidate wins NY-13 primary election

The community organiser, supported by Zohran Mamdani, has secured thrilling victory over Adriano Espaillat

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Darializa Avila Chevalier: Mamdani-backed candidate wins NY-13 primary election
Darializa Avila Chevalier: Mamdani-backed candidate wins NY-13 primary election

Darializa Avila Chevalier has beaten Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY, in the Democratic primary for New York's 13th Congressional District, marking a significant victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

The 32-year-old community organiser defeated Espaillat after highlighting his insufficient efforts for the working-class residents of the upper Manhattan district.


Mayor Zohran Mamdani's endorsement of Darializa Avila Chevalier

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly shown his support for Chevalier in the race to represent Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill and the northwest Bronx.

In May, her campaign received significant attention after Mamdani made a shocking endorsement on national television.


"I was asked time and again, why would I support this campaign? And I said then that I can think of no better person than the daughter of a single mother case worker who has fought for working people her entire life, who has stood up for New Yorkers unjustly detained by ICE, who has called for a foreign policy of investing in babies and not bonds," Mamdani said.

The massive upset came by over 3 percentage points and 49.4% of the vote.

During her campaign, Avila Chevalier vowed to secure housing as a human right, universal healthcare, union protections and a federal minimum wage of $15. 

She also pledged to abolish ICE and divest from wars abroad while expanding pathways to citizenship and investing in childcare.

Darializa Avila Chevalier's past statements

With a close race between Avila Chevalier and Espaillat, the pro-Palestinian activist's past statements on social media came to light, landing her in trouble.

Between 2018 and 2022, she called former President Joe Biden a "rapist" and wrote "f--k Kamala Harris" in response to Harris' speech discouraging migration to the US.

She also re-posting an X post reading, "Israel doesn't exit."

Following the past controversial statements coming to light, the first-time candidate was forced to apologise for the way she expressed herself.

Adriano Espaillat reacts to unexpected loss

Reflecting on his tenure in Congress, Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat showed his appreciation for the community during his concession speech, greeted by supporters who cheered him on despite the shocking loss.

"We have worked together to accomplish many things," Espaillat told the crowd, adding that it has been the "privilege of my life to serve you, the community."

He pledged to continue to serve the people of the 13th District in other ways when his term is over.

Repeating some lines in Spanish, Espaillat talked about his family and his upbringing. 

"When I came to this nation as a young immigrant boy, I never could have imagined that I would be a member of Congress," he said.

He added, "Tonight wasn't our night, but I love you anyway."

Darializa Avila Chevalier called out Adriano Espaillat's pro-Israel stance

In February 2025, Avila Chevalier, who was working on her doctorate in sociology from the City University of New York, emailed the Justice Democrats with complaints about Espaillat. 

She highlighted her concerns about the 71-year-old's response to issues linked to Palestine.

"A few of us have been thinking that it might be worth introducing an electoral strategy to unseat or push him on his policies," she wrote.

By August, Justice Democrats were backing her. In November, she won the endorsement of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America handily.

During her campaign run, Avila Chevalier slammed Espaillat on issues such as immigration enforcement and conflicts in the Middle East.

A primary criticism has been Espaillat's acceptance of pro-Israel PAC money, both in the form of AIPAC-directed contributions to his campaign and AIPAC and Democratic Majority for Israel PAC uncoordinated spending on his behalf.

Darializa Avila Chevalier will now move forward to the November general election.

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