Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet unveil new trailer for much-awaited 'Not Alone'

Selena Gomez and her new co-star, Timothée Chalamet, have released new trailers for their upcoming film, Not Alone.
The two big names of Tinseltown have closed out the month with the fresh beginning of their new project, in which the actors have taken on challenging roles.
On Tuesday, June 30th, Gomez and Chalamet turned to their official Instagram accounts to release the first trailer and look into their exciting roles.
Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet's new characters
The two lend their voices to the animated lead characters; the Dune actor voices his role as Joe, who is an introverted rocket mechanic.
The singer-turned-actress has lent her voice for her role as Fran, who is a brilliant astro-botanist developing the world’s first plant-fueled rocket.
Notably, their characters form a romantic bond while preparing the rocket for launch, only to have their plans interrupted by three stranded aliens who need the ship to get home.
About new trailer of 'Not Alone'
“There’s more life out there. Not Alone. In theatres April 2027,” Gomez and Chalamet captioned alongside the video.
According to the new teaser, when Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the rocket’s first launch, sparks begin to fly.
However, the problem arises when neither of them is very good at romance, and their already awkward connection becomes even more complicated when three small aliens take refuge in Joe’s home.
Other cast of Not Alone
Apart from Joe and Fran, the new film also centres the lives of aliens, including Dunk, Welly, and Shirm.
The alien trio is voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, and Jamie Demetriou; Brydon voices Dunk – who is also known for Barbie and The Trip.
Morgan voices Welly and is known for the Cunk series and Mandy. Demetriou voices Shirm and is known for Cruella, Jay Kelly, and his Emmy-winning work on Stath Lets Flats.
Surprise cameo in Not Alone
To fans’ surprise, Brett Goldstein, who recently made headlines with his sizzling chemistry with Jennifer Lopez in Office Romance, also contributed to the animated movie as he voiced Zandro, the officer chasing the aliens.
Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del Val.
Guillon previously co-directed Despicable Me 3 and has been a major creative force at Illumination as a designer on Despicable Me and Minions. His Illumination credits also include design work on The Secret Life of Pets and Sing.
Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet notable projects
Timothée Chalamet is best known for his breakthrough, Oscar-nominated role in the 2017 romance drama Call Me by Your Name and for headlining the massive sci-fi blockbuster franchise Dune.
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has returned to the United States of America from London, United Kingdom, after wrapping up filming for her new upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, alongside her beloved co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
The Ice Cream hitmaker has been part of the franchise since August, 2021; since then, the show has consistently debuted its new seasons in the late summer or fall, with Season 5 having debuted on September 9th, 2025.
She is now set to appear in the sixth part of the show, which is expected to premiere later this year.