Nicola Peltz shades Harper Beckham in ‘dream sister’ post amid Brooklyn family rift

Just days after Harper Beckham attempted to reconcile with her eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham by visiting him at his home, Nicola Peltz appears to fire a fresh shot with a post that raised eyebrows.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, the 31-year-old American actress posted a series if glimpses from her older brother Will Peltz’s recent wedding to Kenya Kinski-Jones.
Alongside the dreamy photos, the Lola star gave a heartwarming shout-out to her sister-in-law, calling her “dream sister,” despite Harper being her sister-in-law as well.
“this wedding was truly one of the most beautiful things i’ve ever had the privilege of witnessing. willy, thank you for finally and officially giving me my dream sister, ken,” she began.
The Back Roads actress continued, “watching the two of you love each other so deeply over the past 15 years has been one of the most beautiful gifts. your love for each other has always been something so special grow up with and celebrating this moment with everyone was unforgettable.”
Expressing love for her brother and sister-in-law, Nicola stated, “i love you both more than words can say, and I truly couldn’t be happier for you both. i am forever lucky to have the most incredible humans - the jones’ to call family.”
“thank you for bringing so much love, warmth, beauty and pure magic into our lives. my heart is so full. i love you willy and kenya cheers to you both (first of so many posts because this was the best day ever,” she concluded.
Harper Beckham visits Brooklyn Beckham’s California home
During her visit to the US on June 12 to witness her legendary father David Beckham receiving a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Harper Beckham tried to mend rift with her estranged eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham by visiting him at his Los Angeles mansion.
However, the visit did not go as planned as the 14-year-old was seen leaving the home shortly after, with reports suggesting she left upon finding neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola Peltz were present.
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on claims he avoided meeting Harper
Shortly after Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn Beckham’s home made headlines, the aspiring chef took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he was in New York at the time.
An insider close to the couple told Page Six that Harper’s impromptu visit was “staged.”
Breaking silence on the matter, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s representative claimed, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”
Victoria and David Beckham’s reaction to Brooklyn’s ‘staged visit’ accusation
In a statement to The Sun, a source close to David and Victoria Beckham called the claims “clearly nonsense and just another untrue and unfair accusation.”
Brooklyn Beckham takes swipe at his parents in controversial ad
Three days after Harper Beckham’s visit, Brooklyn Beckham took to his official Instagram account on June 15 to share his new DoorDash ad in which he cryptically shaded his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, amid ongoing family feud.
In the ad, the 27-year-old referenced his “complicated” relationship with his family, stating, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”
Tossing the FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets onto his coffee table, he continued, “It’s a long story,” before a text flashed across the screen that read, “It’s complicated. More soon.”