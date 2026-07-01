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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
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Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?

The Duchess of Sussex tipped for surprise Wimbledon appearance during UK visit

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?
Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?

Meghan Markle could reportedly make a surprise appearance at this year's The Championships, Wimbledon during a possible UK visit, fueling speculation that she may reunite with Princess Kate if both attend the prestigious tennis tournament.

As per Dailymail, the Duchess of Sussex would attend the royal event if she travels to the UK, with speculation growing that she may attend to support her close friend, Serena Williams.

The speculation also extends to Meghan potentially attending Wimbledon to cheer on her close friend, Serena Williams, who is set to make her first appearance at the tournament since 2022.

A source told the outlet Meghan's potential trip "depends how Serena gets on", adding the duchess is "planning to, if her diary allows".

According to an All England Club source, talks over Meghan's potential Wimbledon appearance are ongoing, but no official plans have been confirmed because the dates have not yet been set.

Princess Kate at Wimbledon

Since making her royal debut at Wimbledon in 2011, Princess Kate has become a familiar face at the tournament, regularly presenting trophies in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?


Meghan Markle and Serena Williams friendship

The Duchess and Williams have been friends for over a decade, with the tennis icon attending Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in Windsor in 2018.

The pair first crossed paths at the 2010 Super Bowl, with Williams later recalling that they "hit it off for no reason" and have remained close friends ever since.

Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?

"We could talk for a hundred hours, and it feels like 10 minutes go by, and it’s like we never stop smiling," she said last year.

A brief 24-hour visit to the UK for Meghan and the children is reportedly being considered, allowing the family to spend time with King Charles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry UK visit

It remains unclear whether Meghan will join Prince Harry on his July trip to the UK, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding his security arrangements after RAVEC reportedly paused an independent risk assessment without explanation.

In response, Harry's spokesman said he "continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK".

The shortened itinerary would likely end any hopes of Meghan attending Wimbledon.

King Charles has reportedly extended an offer of royal accommodation, although Harry has not responded.

Harry's spokesman said: "The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit."

Prince Harry's UK visit security arrangement

Harry was notified last November that his first Risk Management Board assessment since 2019 would take place.

Meghan Markle to reunite with Princess Kate at Wimbledon during UK visit?

But after submitting his own security evaluation, he was informed on Friday that the review had been paused indefinitely, before being told no protection would be provided for the trip.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit to UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK have reportedly been disrupted after the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) declined to provide taxpayer-funded police protection.

The decision, which was reportedly communicated late on Friday, is said to have left Harry deeply distressed.

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