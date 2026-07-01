Bobby Bonilla Day 2026: The story behind the Mets’ $30M contract

Every year on July 1, baseball fans across the world celebrate a unique event known as “Bobby Bonilla Day.”
For the 63-year-old former Major League Baseball star, this date is not just a calendar marker, it is the day he receives a massive annual paycheck from the New York Mets, despite not having played for the team since 1999.
The origin of the famous deal
The story began in 2000 when the Mets decided to part ways with Bonilla, who was then at the end of his career.
At the time, the team owed him $5.9 million in guaranteed salary. Instead of paying that amount immediately, the team’s ownership proposed a unique arrangement. They chose to defer the payment, agreeing to pay Bonilla nearly $1.2 million annually for 25 years starting in 2011 and ending in 2035.
Crucially, the deal included an 8% interest rate which caused the total payout to balloon to nearly $30 million. This strategy was influenced by the team’s then-owners who had deep financial ties to financier Bernie Madoff.
They believed that the interest they earned through Madoff’s investments would easily cover the cost of the payout. However, as the world later learned, Madoff was running the largest Ponzi scheme in history and those promised returns never existed.
Despite the financial disaster that followed for the team’s owners, the contract remained legally binding.
Why the payment continues?
Today, the arrangement is viewed as one of the most famous financial decisions in sports history. While the Mets were originally ridiculed for the deal, the team – now under the ownership of Steve Cohen – has chosen to embrace the event.
Cohen has even mentioned the possibility of celebrating the day at Citi Field.
For Bonilla, the move was incredibly savvy. By deferring the money, he secured a guaranteed long-term income stream that outlasts his professional career.
Regarding the annual excitement surrounding the date, Bonilla shared his perspective in a 2025 interview:
“It’s bigger than my birthday. People know this date more than they know my birthday. I think it’s very cool. People are just happy that I put the money aside.”
The impact on modern baseball
In 2026, Bonilla received his $1,193,248.20 check, continuing a streak that will last until he turns 72.
This payment is often compared to the salaries of current players with many young athletes on league-minimum contracts earning less in a full season than Bonilla makes in this single annual deposit.
The “Bobby Bonilla Day” phenomenon has highlighted the power of deferred compensation in professional sports.
While his contract is the most famous, it is not the only one; players like Shohei Ohtani and Chris Davis have also utilized deferred payment structures.
However, Bonilla’s deal remains the gold standard of viral sports finance, turning a routine accounting maneuver into an annual tradition that fans continue to watch with fascination every summer.