King Charles hosts low-key dinner on late ex-wife Princess Diana's birth anniversary 

King Charles has hosted a surprise family dinner on the occasion of his late wife, Princess Diana's birth anniversary.
On Wednesday, July 1st, the then Princess of Wales, who is the biological mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, would have been 65 years old if she were alive.
King Charles hosts private dinner on Princess Diana's birthday
His Majesty seemingly did not skip the chance to hold his family together, especially his elder son, who is reportedly "unpleased" with his offer to his estranged brother Prince Harry on his return to the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales reunited with his father, King Charles, after he last saw him during his official birthday celebrations and Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Why King Charles trying to convince Prince William before Harry's reunion
Apart from the future monarch, His Majesty also invited his only sister, Princess Anne, and his younger brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, for the low-key meal.
However, Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie and other senior working members were not included in the family dinner.
According to media reports, a few members gathered at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to reportedly discuss the upcoming trip of his estranged son, Prince Harry, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
King Charles offer to Prince Harry before his UK trip
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to land in London nearly four years after they moved to the United States.
Notably, this visit is close to the 78-year-old monarch's heart because this will mark his first meeting with his estranged grandchildren, whom he has never met in his life.
Reports also indicated that Charles offered the royal couple to stay in the royal estate during their visit with their children, which might have upset his eldest son, who has not spoken with his younger brother since 2022.
Real reason behind the private meal party
Now, King Charles gathered his family, who dined together and stayed the night at the historic palace to discuss Harry’s possible reunion, and the monarch finds the best way to convince his eldest son on the birth anniversary of Princess Diana.
Princess Diana's death
Princess Diana died from catastrophic internal injuries sustained in a high-speed car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31st, 1997; at the time, she was 36 years old and was separated from King Charles.
Order of the Thistle service
Another reason for them to stay at the historic estate is their royal appearance to attend the Order of the Thistle service at St Giles's Cathedral with Queen Camilla and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.
Prince Harry UK trip
This update came a few days before the Duke of Sussex arrives at the beginning of the week of July to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games 2027, which he launched in 2014.
Meghan Markle and her two kids are due to join him, the Duke, on his trip, but Harry’s spokesperson has said this is now up in the air after it emerged the family would not get any taxpayer-funded security.
As of now, it is not confirmed whether Prince William will agree to welcome his brother and his family during his upcoming trip.